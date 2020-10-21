Guardiola: Blame Me For Man City’s Champions League Failure

Pep Guardiola said he is to blame for Manchester City’s Champions League failure, admitting last season’s quarter-final defeat by Lyon still haunts him now.

Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice with Barcelona has failed to even reach a final of the competition in seven attempts with Bayern Munich and City combined.

Last season City lost 3-1 to Ligue 1 club Lyon in the quarter-finals last season.

“It was a tough moment,” said Guardiola ahead of tonight’s opener against Porto.

“I felt so responsible for this, how the club and players fought to achieve it, and I was not able to drive them. Still right now I feel responsible watching the game.”

Guardiola, who is in the last year of his contract at City, added: “At every club, not just here, you have to dream with high expectations, but the reality is we have not performed to the level we have to to get through in this competition.”

Copyright…