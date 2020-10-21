Joshua, Ighalo Condemn Nigerian Government Following Reports Military Shot At Protesters

Anthony Joshua and Odion Ighalo have condemned the Nigerian government after reports claimed soldiers killed protesters in Lagos on Tuesday.

There have been widespread demonstrations across Nigeria for nearly two weeks against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police.

The unit was later disbanded but the protests have persisted with a number of the protesters killed on Tuesday night at the Lekki Toll Gate after soldiers opened fire on them.

World heavyweight champion Joshua has called for change while Ighalo, following United’s 2-1 Champions League win over PSG, released a video message criticising the country’s government.

Joshua said: “The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous. All because of people saying they want to live in peace?



“I pray God opens the…