Lampard Explains Decision To Include Cech In Chelsea’s Premier League Squad

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has explained the decision to register Petr Cech for their Premier squad.

Cech, 38, was named in the Blues 25-man Premier League Squad on Tuesday.

“Pete has been training with the goalkeepers for a few weeks now, he is passing on quality,”Lampard told a press conference after the club’s Champions League clash against Sevilla.

“We had a space in the squad and with this year and Covid it is nice to know that he is there if we need him.

“He is fit. He is still relatively young when he took on his role. Whether we see him much I don’t know, we will see about isolation and Covid.

“It’s not done for the romance of what he has done before. It’s not something I would expect to happen, but if we are in crisis then there are few people better to have around than Cech.”

