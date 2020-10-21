Nigeria Olympic Committee Mourns As President Gumel Loses Wife

Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is in mourning mood as its President Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel lost his wife, Hajia Ladi Habu Ahmed on Tuesday 20th October

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel lost his wife, Hajia Ladi Habu Ahmed in the early hours of Tuesday 20th October, 2020 at a Private Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a release signed by the Secretary General of the NOC, Banji Oladapo stated thus, “With heavy heart but with total submission to the will of Almight God, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) announced the call to glory of Hajia Ladi Habu Ahmed, the wife of our President, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel.

Hajia Ladi Habu Ahmed, aged 61, was a beloved and caring mother who died of a protracted illness.

She is survived by the husband, Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel and four…