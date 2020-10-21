Onyeka Named In Midtylland’s UCL Squad Vs Atalanta

Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka has been named in Midtylland’s 23-man squad for Wednesday’s (today) UEFA Champions League clash against Serie A club Atalanta, reports Completesports.com.

Onyeka picked up an injury on international duty with Nigeria and missed the club’s 3-1 home win against OB Odense last weekend.

Read Also: Onyeka Doubtful For Midtylland’s Champions League Clash Vs Atalanta

“Brian Priske and the rest of the coaching staff have selected the squad for the Champions League clash against Atalanta. Here, Frank Onyeka is back among the 23 players,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 22-year-old was earlier expected to miss the game due to the setback.

He has made four appearances in the competition for Midtylland this season and scored once.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…