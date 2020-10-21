Osimhen’s Impressive Performance Doesn’t Surprise Me

Belgian international Dries Mertens says he is not surprised by the impressive performance of Napoli teammate Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles striker opened his Serie A goals account after scoring in Napoli’s 4-1 win against Atalanta on Sunday.

Aside netting his first goal, Osimhen has been putting up impressive displays in previous games.

Speaking on the former Lille player, Mertens said there is more to come from the summer signing.

“I am not surprised Osimhen is doing so well, as if you pay that much money for a player, it means he must be pretty good… The truth is, he has the potential to grow a great deal,” Mertens told Sky Sport Italia.

On his new role from winger to centre-forward and playing behind the €80m signing, Mertens said:”I was a kid then and I am no longer the same…