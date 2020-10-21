Ozil React After Being Axed From Arsenal’s Premier League Squad

Mesut Ozil has reacted after he was dropped from Arsenal’s 25-man squad by manager Mikel Arteta.

Ozil hasn’t played for the club since March, but still has one year left on his contract.

In a statement on Twitter he wrote:

“This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I’ve not played for over the past few years.

“I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I’ve not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

“As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays.

“I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.

“Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the…