Rudiger Remonstrates Over Killing Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters

The massive violence and death of Nigerian youths amid the escalation of the #EndSARS protests in the country have animated Germany international and Chelsea Defender, Antonio Rudiger, who took to the social medium, Twitter, on Wednesday to express his solidarity to the movement while condemning the authorities’ poor responses which have caused deaths, Completesports.com reports.

Rudiger has been monitoring the the #EndSARS cum #EndPoliceBrutality protests in Nigeria, and has been in support of the good cause the young Nigerians have been agitating for.

The Chelsea centre-back first expressed his solidarity last week when he tweeted: “Police brutality in Nigeria needs attention. You do that to your own people.💔 It is so sad what is going on there. 🇳🇬 This has to end ❌🙏🏾 #PeaceFirst #EndSARS.”

Many young Nigerian protesters have been killed as governments deployed riot police and soldiers in…