Shakhtar Claim Shock Win At Real Madrid In UCL Opener

Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk produced one of the most memorable upsets in Champions League history, as they stunned 13-time winner Real Madrid 3-2 on home soil in Group B.

First half strikes from Tete and Manor Solomon either side of a Raphael Varane own goal gave the Ukrainian side a commanding lead, before Madrid pulled two back early in the second period through Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior.

Despite a sustained period of pressure late on from Madrid, including a last-minute goal rightly disallowed by VAR for offside, Shakhtar held on for a famous win.

Shakhtar was without seven starting players and 10 in total due to a combination of positive coronavirus cases and injuries.

The defeat caps a miserable few days for Real, which suffered another shock defeat at the weekend to newly promoted Cadiz.

And Zinedine Zidane, who cut a helpless and bemused figure…