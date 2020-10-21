World Football’s Most Star-studded Game

ElClasico undoubtedly brings together the biggest names in the world game. Here are just a few of the stars who’ll be on show this Saturday at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona): the current Ballon d’Or & FIFA The Best 2019… the best player in the world. The all-time top scorer in LaLiga Clasicos with 18 goals (26 in all competitions), the youngest hat-trick scorer in ElClasico history at 19, the top assist provider in ElClasico history (14 in all competitions). What more is there to say?

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid): the undisputed leader of the side, captain and goalscorer. Ramos is the top-scoring defender in LaLiga history (passing Ronald Koeman last season) and has played in ElClasico more times than any other player in history with 44 in all competitions, ahead of Messi (43).

Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona): Few players could embody the Catalan club more than Pique, who came through the ranks at the club and has been a rock at the centre of defence since…