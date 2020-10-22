And Much More On LaLiga Santander Matchday-7

The world will be watching on Saturday afternoon as FC Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou for the first ElClasico of the season, but there’s so much more than that clash of titans on Matchday 7.

ElClasico is without doubt the blockbuster fixture of this weekend’s action and it’ll take place at 16:00 CEST on Saturday afternoon. With both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid suffering shock 1-0 defeats last weekend, to Getafe CF and to Cádiz CF respectively, these two giants of Spanish football will be desperate to avoid falling any further behind in the standings in this ultra-competitive LaLiga Santander season.

Real Madrid got the better of their rivals last season on their way to the title, drawing 0-0 at the Camp Nou when Ernesto Valverde was in charge of the Blaugrana and then winning 2-0 at the Bernabéu in the return fixture against Quique Setién’s Barça outfit. Now, there’s another new coach in the dugout for FC Barcelona which means this will be the first…