Chelsea Ready To Loan Out Arrizabalaga In January

Chelsea are considering loaning out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the January transfer window.

Kepa has had a bad time of things at Stamford Bridge since joining in a record £71.6m deal from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 and is now behind recent signing Edouard Mendy in the pecking order.

The Blues are reluctant to sell the Spain international on the cheap given his hefty price tag and status just two years ago, but Estadio Deportivo suggests that another solution may have been found.

Frank Lampard is said to be behind the decision to offload Kepa on loan for the second half of the season in the hope of giving the 26-year-old a chance to rebuild his confidence elsewhere.

Sevilla have previously inquired as to the availability of the former Athletic stopper, while other clubs in Spain may also step forward with a loan offer in the New Year.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…