Fabregas Calls For End To Killings Of EndSars Protesters In Nigeria

Legendary Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined calls for the end to the killing of peaceful EndSars protesters in Nigeria,

Completesports.com reports.

Many young Nigerian protesters have been killed as governments deployed riot police and soldiers in desperate moves to end the protests infiltrated by hoodlums.

There have been widespread demonstrations across the country for almost two weeks against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police.

Following the outcry by protesters over the excesses of the SARS operatives, the Inspector General of Police announced the disbandment of the unit.

But protests continued which led to the death of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate who were reportedly gunned down by Soldiers.

And following the sad development which has caught the attention of world, the former Arsenal and Chelsea…