Guardiola Explains Tactics That Stopped Sanusi’s FC Porto In UCL Opener 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed how adjustments in tactics, helped his side overcome FC Porto that paraded Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi, in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

City fell behind early in the first half at the Etihad but fought back to claim a 3- in their opening group stage fixture

Sergio Aguero scored from the penalty spot to level the scores, before Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres secured the win.

Sanusi was in action for Porto against the Premier League giants before he was replaced in the 77th minute.

And Guardiola says some tactical changes made shortly before the break gave his side the control they needed in order to come out on top.

“This is a good start for us and the next step we go to France to get the second one,” Guardiola said via BBC Sport.

“At set pieces they were strong. By the second half we didn’t concede anything set pieces or…