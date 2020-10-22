Iheanacho Scores, Bags Two Assists In Leicester’s Win Vs Zorya

Kelechi Iheanacho scored and had two assists in Leicester City’s 3-0 win against Zorya, in Group G of the Europa League played on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho set up James Maddison for the first goal in the 29th minute before assisting Harvey Barnes for the second goal in the 45th minute.

In the 67th minute he scored to make it 3-0 to Leicester before he was replaced by Ayoze Perez in the 72nd minute.

In Spain in Group I, Samuel Chukwueze provided the assist for Villarreal’s opening goal in their 5-3 win against Sivasspor.

Chukwueze provided the assist for Villarreal’s opener scored by Takefusa Kubo in the 13th minute.

Olanrewaju Kayode was on target for Sivasspor after scoring in the 33rd minute to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

He was later replaced with eight minutes remaining in the game.

Group L game between Hoffenheim amd Crvena Zvezda saw the German club win 2-0.

In action for Hoffenheim…