Kanu Sends Birthday Wishes To Ex-Arsenal Boss Wenger At 71

Former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu has sent birthday wishes to his former manager at Arsenal Arsene Wenger who turned 71 on Thursday.

Kanu took to his verified Twitter handle to celebrate the former Gunners boss.

“Happy birthday Arsene and many more years,” he wrote.

Kanu was signed by Wenger from Inter Milan in 1999 and scored 30 goals in 119 appearances under the French man.

Wenger who joined Arsenal in 1996, won three Premier League titles (1998, 2002, 2004) seven FA Cups and the Community Shield.

He took the team to the finals of the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) in 2000 and the Champions League in 2006, losing on both occasions.

After 22 years, Wenger eventually left Arsenal after the 2017/2018 season.

Before taking up the manager’s position at Arsenal, Wenger had handled French clubs Nancy, Moanco and Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight.

By James Agberebi

