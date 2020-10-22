Muller Eyes Recall To Germany Squad For 2021 Euro Championship

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder, Thomas Muller, Strongly hopes that his impressive form for the club would earn him a recall to Germany squad for the first time since his bronze-winning feat with the Joachim Low’s side at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Muller made his senior international debut for Germany in 1-0 defeat to the Albiceleste of Argentina in a friendly match in March 2010 in which he replaced Toni Kroos in the 66th minute.

Muller has turned out well in the jersey number 13 for his country, as also worn by his older German legend, Gerd Muller. The Bayern Munich veteran player has so far played 100 games for Germany, scoring 38 goals.

He helped Germany to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil after winning a joint Golden boot award in the previous edition with five goals. But finishing third at the 2018 edition in Russia was considered somewhat a failure, and Germany head coach, Joachim Low,…