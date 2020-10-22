NEW — Covid-19 Players Status

Now you can know, without leaving RealFevr, when players are unavailable due to the Coronavirus.

As you already know, we have the Player Status feature available at RealFevr for some time now. This functionality allows you to know, without leaving the our platform , if a player is unavailable, suspended, in doubt, injured or even in risk of being suspended for the next gameweek.

Taking into consideration the new normal and all the implications that the current pandemic situation brought to the fantasy leagues, we have developed a new player status that will join the others that you already know: the COVID-19 Player Status!

This disease regularly ends up interfering in the game, so this way you can know that a particular player will not be available since it tested positive to Coronavirus or was in direct contact with someone that did and should be isolated and quarantined.

COVID Status: The pink molecule indicates that the player was…