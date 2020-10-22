Osimhen In Action As Napoli Lose At Home To AZ Alkmaar

It was not the best of Europa League debut for Victor Osimhen as Napoli suffered a shock 1-0 home loss to AZ Alkamaar in their Group F opening game on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The only goal of the game was scored by Jesper Karlsson in the 57th minute which secured the win for Alkmaar.

Osimhen went close to breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute with a low drive which took a deflection and was well saved by the Standard Liege keeper.

In the 35th minute Osimhen teed up Dries Mertens and the Belgian tried to place his finish in the corner which went just wide.

Osimhen went close again on 63 minutes after getting on the end of Mario Rui’s cross but headed straight to the keeper.

Three minutes after missing the chance to score, Osimhen was them taken off.

In Belgium, Super Eagles duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun featured for Rangers in their 2-0 win at Standard Liege in Group D.

Balogun played 90 minutes…