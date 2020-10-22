Osimhen, Teammates Advised To Avoid Eateries, Fans’ Hugs

Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates have been advised by head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, to stick to strict precautionary measures against covid-19 pandemic before and after their today’s UEFA Europa League home match against Dutch side, AZ Alkmaar.

Gattuso is keen to have his players maintain their current healthy covid-19 status, be fit and be available for their domestic and European assignments. And as Gli Azzurri got set to clash with AZ Alkmaar today (Thursday), the coach highlighted specific cautions his players should observe.

According to a report by Footballitalia.net, Gattuso advised his players against patronizing restaurants, and to avoid hugging their fans if they must be in public places.

AZ Alkmaar defied serious threat of covid-19 to travel for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples

The Dutch side’s squad was decimated with 13 positive cases of covid-19,…