Ronaldo Portuguese Star Contracts Coronavirus Again

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the chance to go head to head with rival Lionel Messi next week after returning another positive coronavirus test.

Ronaldo picked up the virus last week while away with Portugal.

Juventus will host Messi’s Barcelona in the Champions League group stage next Wednesday but, according to Spanish outlet Marca, he will play no part after testing positive again.

Also Read: Covid-19: Osimhen, Napoli Teammates Advised To Avoid Eateries, Fans’ Hugs

According to a report from Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, Ronaldo’s test gave a very low viral load despite returning positive, with Juventus not giving up hope completely of their talisman featuring in the game.

It claims that the club will ask UEFA for permission to test Ronaldo 48 hours before the game on October 28. It will be up to the European football body to decide whether or not to allow the request to go…