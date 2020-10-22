Sadiq Scores First Goal for Almeria In Home Draw On Wednesday

Umar Sadiq scored his first goal for UD Almeria in their 1-1 hone draw against Cartagena, in the Spanish Segunda (second division) game on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Sadiq, who played for 90 minutes, equalised for Almeria In the 65th minute to help his side salvage a point in the game.

It was Sadiq’s third league game since joining Almeria from Serbian club FK Partizan.

The draw against Cartagena ended a run of three straight defeats for Almeria.

Also, they now occupy 19th position, relegation zone, on four points in the 22-team league table.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.