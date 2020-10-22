Sanusi, Onyeka In Action As Porto, Midtjylland Lose To Man City, Atalanta

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi was in action for FC Porto in their 3-1 defeat at Manchester City, in Group C of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Sanusi was in the starting eleven of the Portuguese giants before going off in the 77th minute.

Porto took the lead through Luis Diaz in the 14th minute before Sergio Aguero equalised for City from the penalty spot on 20 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan put City 2-1 ahead on 65 minutes while Ferran Torres added the third goal in the 73rd minute.

In Denmark, Frank Onyeka featured for Midtjylland but could not help them as they lost 4-0 at home to Atalanta in a Group D clash.

Onyeka was replaced with 13 minutes left in the game.

And in the Netherlands, Liverpool edged Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 in their Group D encounter.

An own goal in the 35th minute secured the win for the former…