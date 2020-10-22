Super Eagles Drop In Latest FIFA World Ranking 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped three places from 29th to 32nd position in the latest FIFA World Ranking that was released on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The world football governing body announced the latest rankings on their official website.

Also, the Eagles experienced a slide in Africa as they now occupy fourth position.

Their next month 2021 AFCON qualifying opponent the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, did not fare any better either after dropping one spot to 120th.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal remain Africa’s highest ranked side at 21st and number one on the continent.

At number two in Africa is Tunisia who are 26th in the global ratings.

Reigning African champions Algeria climbed five places and are now 30th in the world and third in Africa.

There were no changes in the top five ranked countries in the world as Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal remained first, second, third, fourth…