Zamalek Vs Raja Semis 2nd Leg Shifted To Nov. 1

CAF has announced postponement, by one week, of the 2019/2020 Total CAF Champions League semifinal second leg match between home side Zamalek of Egypt and Moroccan side, Raja Club Athletic – from October 24 to Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Cairo International Stadium.

The change in date of the match, according to CAF, was inevitable after eight players of Raja contracted coronavirus, and Moroccan health authorities cancelled the travel permit earlier granted the club.

“On Tuesday, October 20, RAJA CA informed CAF of the quarantine of its team by the Moroccan health authorities, following the detection of eight players declared positive for COVID-19 tests,” reads a statement released by CAF on Thursday.

“In addition, we received decisions of the Moroccan authorities canceling the special authorization to travel outside Moroccan territory granted to RAJA and thus imposing the club a self-isolation for one week, until October 27, 2020, date of a new PCR test.

