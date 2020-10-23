Bundesliga Int’l Extends Deal With Setanta Sports In Eurasian Market

Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, and Setanta Sports have reached an agreement to renew broadcast deals in 10 Eurasian markets, whilst also signing a long-term agreement in Ukraine.

The deals, which all begin at the start of the 2021-22 season, ensure that Setanta Sports, the number one provider of live sports in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Caucasus, will be the home of Bundesliga football until at least the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

Setanta has been broadcasting the Bundesliga in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Caucasus since the 2015-16 season, and will continue to deliver world-class German football in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. In addition, the Bundesliga will become a key component of Setanta Sports’ latest channel – Setanta Sports Ukraine.

