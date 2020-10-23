Dortmund Vs Schalke Headlines Matchday-5 Clashes

Matchday 5 of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season is centred around one game as the ‘Mother of all Derbies’ returns with Borussia Dortmund hosting arch-rivals FC Schalke 04 in the first Revierderby clash of the campaign.

Six Bundesliga teams were in action in Europe this week, as with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stages got underway.

Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet in his side’s defeat to SS Lazio, bagging his 22nd goal in 25 appearances for the club. Unsurprisingly, he also found the net in this fixture last season – the first game back from the coronavirus-enforced break – which saw Dortmund come out on top 4-0.

The Royal Blues recorded their first point of the season last weekend with Goncalo Paciencia’s equalizing header earning them a draw with 1. FC Union Berlin. The visitors will be looking to win their first game in 20 top-flight matches, in Saturday evening’s headline game, having won two of their last three visits to the…