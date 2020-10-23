End Sars Protests: Ogu Wants Super Eagles To Boycott AFCON Qualifier Vs Sierra Leone

John Ogu wants the Super Eagles to boycott the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone in protest at the government.

About 12 people were reportedly killed by security forces on Tuesday night in Lagos following weeks of protests across Nigeria.

The protesters, mostly young people are demanding the disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone twice next month and Ogu believes boycotting the games would be a price worth paying even if the country failed to make it to 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

“What is the point in representing the country if this is what the politicians, the people we’re representing, can do to us?” Ogu told the World Football show on BBC World Service radio.

“I feel like this is the…