‘He’s A Big Plus For The Squad’- Stoke City Boss O’Neil Hails Mikel

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil has hailed the impact of John Mikel Obi at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel joined the Potters on a free contract in the summer after severing ties with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The midfielder has played every minutes of Stoke City’s Championship games this season.

” John’s been good and I think with every game he gets better. We knew it would take him a bit of time having not played since March. He was not going to come in and be straight up to speed,” O’Neil.

“But I think he has done exceptionally well to get through 90 minutes as often as he has done and I think with each 90 minutes we see an improvement in his level of performance.

“I think you can see what he brings to the team with that physical presence and quality on the ball as well.

“Particularly against Barnsley we started to see some great play and real intricate passing from him as well.



