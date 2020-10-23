Iheanacho Gets Very High Ratings In Leicester Win Vs Zorya

Kelechi Iheanacho got very high rating after scoring and providing two assists in Leicester City’s 3-0 home win against Zorya, in their Group G Europa League opener.

The rating which was for every Leicester player in action, was compiled by Leicester Mercury.

Iheanacho stepped into the void again in place of Jamie Vardy, out with a calf problem, and did not disappoint.

For the first, Iheanacho helped James Maddison net in a goalmouth scramble, and then he rolled the ball into Harvey Barnes’ path for the second on the stroke of half-time.

The third, in a much more comfortable second period, was rolled into the corner by Iheanacho, in front of a watching Vardy, after a mistake in the Zorya defence.

And commenting on Iheanacho’s performance, Leicester Mercury wrote:”It looked like it would not be Iheanacho’s night with his passes sloppy in the opening 10 minutes, but he kept his head, flicking cleverly into…