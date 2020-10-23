Iheanacho Hails Leicester City Europa League Win Vs Zorya

Kelechi Iheanacho has hailed Leicester City’s Europa League win against Ukrainian club Zorya at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho scored once and bagged two assists as Leicester edged out Zorya 3-0 on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international set up James Maddison for the opening goal a minute before the half hour mark.

The 24-year-old was also the provider once again as he teed up Harvey Barnes for the second goal.

Iheanacho hit the back of the net in the 69th minute, for his first goal in the competition.

“Great team performance

All glory to God,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Foxes will take on Greek club AEK Athens in their next game in the competition on Thursday, October 29.

