Iheanacho Nominated For Europa League Player Of The Week

Kelechi Iheanacho is in the running for the Europa League Player of the Week for matchday one, reports Completesports.com.

The forward scored once and provided two assists in Leicester City’s 3-0 home win against Ukrainian side Zorya on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international teed up James Maddison for the game’s opening goal in the 29th minute and set up Harvey Barnes for the second few minutes later.

He then scored scored the third goal in the 69th minute.

It was Iheanacho’s first ever appearance in the competition.

The 24-year-old will however battle it out with three other players for the honour.

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is one of the top contenders after netting a hat-trick in the Portguese club 4-2 away win at Lech.

Yusuf Yacizi, who also bagged a hat-trick in Lille’s 4-1 away win against Slavia Prague of Czech Republic is…