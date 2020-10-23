Iwobi’s Quality Can Make Everton Better In Certain Situations

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Alex Iwobi’s pace, hardwork and quality can help in making the Toffees a better team in certain situations.

Ancelotti stated this ahead of Everton’s Premier League tie against Southampton this weekend with the duo of James Rodriguez and Richarlison out.

The potential absence of both James and Richarlison will present starting opportunities for members of Ancelotti’s squad short on top-flight action this term.

And among those vying for a first Premier League start this term is Iwobi, who dazzled after replacing Richarlison in the opening half of Everton’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion prior to this month’s international break.

“We have to put in other players who have the desire to play,” said Ancelotti.

“We are working this week on this and I think we are going to choose a good line-up for the game against Southampton.

“Alex is a player who works hard. He is…