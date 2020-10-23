Kano Pillars Unveil Frenchman Soccoia New Technical Adviser

Kano Pillars have unveiled Frenchman Emmanuel Soccoia Lionel as their new technical adviser ahead of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League

season.

Soccoia pen a one-year contract with the Pyramid City club.

He last handled South African club Black Leopard.

The former Cotonsport of Cameroon coach is expected to lead the Sai Masu Gida’s quest for domestic and continental success in the new campaign.

During the unveiling, Soccoia described Kano Pillars FC as one of the top teams in Africa and hoped to win a title with the Aiteo Cup holders.



“I come here because Kano Pillars is a big team in Africa and I want to win with Kano Pillars,” he stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya Jambul, has described the unveiling as historic and a new chapter in the history of the club.

