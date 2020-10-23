Mikel Targets Premier League Return With Stoke City

Stoke City midfileder John Mikel Obi says the club’s main target is to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, reports Completesports.com.

The Potters have lost once in five league outings this season and currently occupy 10th position on the table.

Mikel has featured in all of Stoke City’s league games this season after arriving on a free transfer this summer.

“I just keep going, get ticking over and get the team to play and help the team defensively as well,” he continued.

“We’re trying to find a way to play out. You could see in the game (against Barnsley) that we did that a few times, we did come out really well. If we keep playing like this I think we’ll be there.

“It’s been good. Everyone has been lovely and helped me to settle in; the managers, the players, the staff. It’s been great, I’m enjoying myself to be back playing the game and the aim is to help get this club where it…