Ogunjobi Gold Cup Pre-season Tourney Gets Kwara FA Backing

Kwara State Football Association has informed it has put finishing touches to preparations towards a successful hosting of a glamorous 8th Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi Gold Cup Pre-season Tournament, Complete Sports reports.

The tournament is billed to get underway on October 29 and would run until November 7.

This is the third time Kwara Stadium, Ilorin would be hosting the Ogunjobi Gold Cup Pre-season Tournament which brings together top teams carefully picked from the three tiers of the nation’s domestic football leagues, as they prepare for the new season.

At a meeting held on Thursday in Ilorin between the Kwara FA executives and General Coordinator of the annual preseason tournament, Tunde Shamsudeen, Malam Idris Musa Abdullahi (Thuraya) confirmed that his board threw its weight behind this year’s event with a view to making Ilorin the permanent venue for the yearly event.

Abdullahi said that the late…