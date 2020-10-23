Rodgers Talks Up Iheanacho After Leicester City Win Against Zorya

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped plaudits on Kelechi Iheanacho after the forward impressed in Thursday night Europa League win against Zorya, reports Completesports.com

Iheanacho led Leicester City’s attack following injury to Jamie Vardy and proved to be a capable replacement for the Englishman.

The Nigeria international scored the Foxes’ third goal and provided two assists in the game.

“A clean sheet was important for us. Fundamentally, that’s your base. And so, I thought defensively we had to work very, very hard against a good team,” Rodgers told the club website.

“So yes, I thought we played very well in spells of the game, scored good goals, and their system really tests you. I thought Harvey’s goal was a great individual effort and showed great composure.



“Madders (James Maddison) being up there and wanting to…