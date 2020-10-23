‘There’s More To Come’- Iheanacho Targets More Goals For Leicester City

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho says there’s more to come from him after playing a key role in Thursday’s Europa League win over Ukranian club Zorya Luhansk.

Iheanacho registered one goal and two assists in the 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

“It was a great night,” the goalscorer told LCFC TV.

“So, 3-0, a clean sheet, we’re happy. It wasn’t a great start for us, the second half was much better.

“So, we’re happy we started well in the Europa League, hopefully [we’ll] work more in training and we’ll take it from there.



I’m happy with the two assists and a goal. Hopefully [there’s] more to come.

“I think it’s my first time [in the Europa League], so I’m really happy. Hopefully, [I’ll] play more and get more goals some more assists and help my team.

While Jamie Vardy missed Thursday’s win due to a calf problem, Iheanacho says he did not feel the pressure of…