Turkish Süper Lig — Gameweek 6

Transfers are limited, so you need to use them wisely. Here are some of the best targets of the week.

Flash Players

Davidson (Alanyaspor, Midfielder)

29 years old left winger made a bright start with 5 goals and 1 assist in 5 games since he joined Alanyaspor to play in Turkish Süper Lig. The Brazilian, who made an average of 2,8 shots and 1 key pass per game, also had one shot on woodwork. In addition to his excellent performance which significantly carried his team at the top of the table, he also made his mark with the first hat-trick of the season against Hatayspor. We think that he’ll be the top pick of fantasy football players who trusts league leader Alanyaspor. Davidson should be considered together with Bareiro, Bakasetas and Babacar against Fatih Karagümrük who couldn’t win in last two games.

Edin Visca (Başakşehir, Midfielder)

Finally in the 5th game of the season, Edin Visca scored his first goal of the season. We…