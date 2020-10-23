Turkish Süper Lig — Starting Elevens GW6

Do you want to know who’s most likely to play in GW6 of Turkey Fantasy? You’re in the right place!

We know everybody needs a bit of help when picking their teams and we are here to erase most of the doubts you might have about who you should pick for this gameweek.

Below are the predicted lineups for the 18 teams of Turkey Fantasy (one game was postponed, so you get extra transfers) that will enter the pitch for Gameweek 6.

This is the place where you‘ll always find the best predictions of starting elevens, players that are injured, doubtful to go into the game or that are simply unavailable for this gameweek. Yes, we know, we’ve done all the homework for you!

Alanyaspor

Last update: October 22

Next fixture: vs. Fatih Karagümrük , Sunday at 16:00

Injured:

Doubtful: Efecan Karaca

Unavailable:

Antalyaspor

Last update: October 22

Next fixture: @ Istanbul Başakşehir , Saturday at 19:00

Injured: Jean Armel Drole,…