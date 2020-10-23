‘We Can’t Afford Any More Mistakes’

SSC Napoli head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, wants Victor Osimhen and his teammates to avoid repeating the mistakes made in their Europa League 1-0 home defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday when they face Benevento in the Serie A on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Against the Dutch side, Gattuso’s team failed to reproduce the kind of spark with which they mauled Atalanta 4-1 in their last Serie A game. The coach looked for the vital grit to no avail as he made made five substitutions, thus – Hysaj (Mario Rui 58), Lozano (Insigne 58), Lobotka (Demme 66), Osimhen (Petagna 66) and Politano (Bakayoko 83).

Gattuso says his players had good ball possession against Alkmaar, but couldn’t hurt the opponents with it, and he warns there should be no more such mistakes.

“We should not have lost a game like this. Possession is fine, but not when it’s sterile, as we tickled the opposition rather than hurt them,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia after the 1-0 defeat to AZ…