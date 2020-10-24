Aina Thrilled To Reunite With Loftus-Cheek At Fulham

Ola Aina is elated to reunite with his former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek at English Premier League club Fulham.

Aina spent 12 years at Chelsea before linking up with Serie A club Torino on a permanent deal after impressing during a loan spell.

The duo were part of Chelsea side that won the UEFA Youth League in 2015.

Aina and Loftus-Cheek are loan at Fulham from Torino and Chelsea for the 2020/21 season.



“When I saw it on Sky, I texted him and I didn’t get a reply for a couple of hours so I just put two and two together – he’s definitely here so that was good,” Aina told the club website.

“Literally [I have spent] most of my life with Rueben and I know how Ruben likes to play, I know what type of passes he likes.

“It was kind of familiar and comfortable just having Reuben there on the right side a little bit, it was good as…