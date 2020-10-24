Ajax Destroy Musa’s Former Club VVV Venlo 13-0 In Eredivisie

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam humiliated VVV Venlo,the former club of Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa, 13-0 away, in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Musa who now plays for Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr, featured for VVV Venlo in the 2011-2012 season on loan.

This is the first time Ajax, four-time Champions League winners, have scored 13 Goals in a league game.

Their previous record was 12-1 against Vitesse in 1971-72 league season.

Burkina Faso forward Lassina Traore got on the score sheet four times while former Manchester United left-back Daley Blind was also on target.

VVV Venlo’s Chriatiaan Kum was shown a straight red card when Ajax were 4-0.

Ajax are now temporarily on top of the league table on 15 points ahead of rivals PSV.

