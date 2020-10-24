Aribo Excited To Return From Injury

Joe Aribo is delighted to return to the pitch once again after his recent injury layoff, reports Completesports.com.

The midfielder has been sidelined after picking up an injury in Rangers’ 3-0 home victory over St. Johnstone in August.

The Nigeria international made a cameo appearance in Rangers’ 2-0 win against Celtic last weekend, his first outing in over two months.

Aribo also featured in the club’s 2-0 Europa League win against Belgian side Standard Liege on Thursday.



An elated Aribo took to the social media to celebrate his recovery from injury.

“Over the moon to be back playing 🙏🏾❤️. Solid team performance last night 🙌🏾 ,” Aribo wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal in four league appearances for Rangers this season.

Steven Gerrard’s side will host Livingston in their…