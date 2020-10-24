Championship: Troost-Ekong In Action As Bournemouth’s Late Goal Halt Watford’s Winning Run

William Troost-Ekong featured for Watford but could not help them maintain their winning run, as they conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 against visiting Bournemouth in Saturday’s Championship game, Completesports.com reports.

Watford were on course to record a third straight league win before a late goal by Chris Mepham ensured both teams shared the points.

The game was Troost-Ekong’s third since joining Watford from Serie A club Udinese.

Stipe Perica opened the scoring for Watford in the 12th minute after finding the bottom corner from Sarr’s cross.

But in the 95th minute Bournemouth equalised as Mepham turned in Kelly’s shot.

The draw means Watford stay in second position temporarily on 14 points in the Championship table.

By James Agberebi

