Dortmund Pip Schalke In Revierderby; Akanji, Haaland, Hummels Score

Borussia Dortmund won the Revierderby against FC Schalke 04 with 3-0 on Saturday at the Signal Iduna Park. Manuel Akanji (55th), Erling Haaland (61st) and Mats Hummels (78th) got the goals.

And with the win, Dortmund defended their third place in the table, while Schalke remained 17.

Compared to the Champions League game at Lazio Rome, Borussia Dortmun coach, Lucien Favre, switched his team to five positions. The recovered Roman Burki replaced Marwin Hitz between the posts. In addition, Giovanni Reyna , Julian Brandt , Mahmoud Dahoud and Manuel Akanji started for Marco Reus , Axel Witsel , Jude Bellingham and Lukasz Piszczek . Manuel Baum traded in four positions. Malick Thiaw , Rabbi Matondo , Amine Harit, and Goncalo Pacienciacame new to the team, Steven Skrzybski , Can Bozdogan , Benito Raman and Vedad Ibisevic initially sat on the bench.

The BVB began dominant and had 11 minutes three shots on goal in the shortest time, but really dangerous it was (blocked) in the…