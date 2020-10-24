‘He Likes Moscow’- Spartak Chief Reveals Moses Has Adapted To Life At New Club

Spartak Moscow general director Shamil Gazizov says Victor Moses is adapting to his new surroundings, reports Completesports.com.

Moses recently joined Spartak Moscow on a loan from Premier League club Chelsea.

“The team is doing well, training is in full swing. There are no new damages, ” Gazizov told Sports Express.

” Moses has already joined the team. The training process is going on, he is gaining shape, let’s see what will happen in the next game.

” He likes Moscow, a big city, everything is fine.

Moses is expected to feature in Spartak Moscow’s league clash against Krasnodar on Saturday (today).

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.