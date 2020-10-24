Laliga President, Tebas: Leaving Barcelona Would Damage Messi’s Reputation 

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has warned Lionel Messi he will “damage” his reputation if he departs Barcelona.

Tebas also turned on Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar for leaving the Spanish top flight.

Messi, 33, looked close to sealing a shock Manchester City transfer over the summer after an explosive falling out with Barcelona

He handed in a transfer request but stayed put – for one more season anyway.

And now he has been told by LaLiga’s top man what is at stake should he decide to go.

“We’ve been lucky to enjoy him for so many years but Messi should think very carefully about what he does next,” Tebas, 58, told AFP.

“If Messi left Barcelona, that reputation he has now and that has worked so well for him would be very damaged.

“It’s true he could get a better offer financially but the reputation he has after more than 20 years, I think he has to hold onto that.”

However, Tebas stopped…