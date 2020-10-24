Liverpool Beat Sheffield To Extend Unbeaten Run At Anfield

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat struggling Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The win against Sheffield United means the Reds are now 62 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool to cancel out Sander Berge’s opening goal.

Also Read: Eredivisie: Ajax Destroy Musa’s Former Club VVV Venlo 13-0

Liverpool move up to second on 13 points, same point as leaders Everton, in the Premier League table.

Sheffield United took a shock lead in the 13th minute from the penalty spot converted by Berge.

Liverpool level things up in the 41st minute as Firmino reacted quickest to poke the ball into the back of the net.

In the 62nd minute Mohamed Salah had the ball in the net for Liverpool, but after consulting the VAR, referee Mike Dean disallowed it for offside in the build-up to the goal.

Just two minutes after Salah’s goal was…