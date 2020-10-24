Madrid Beat Barca To Maintain Nou Camp Dominance

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 at the Nou Camp in the first El Clasico of the season, in Saturday’s Laliga clash.

The win for Madrid means Barcelona have only won one of their last six El Clasico fixtures in LaLiga at the Nou Camp.

Also, Zinedine Zidane is now the first Madrid manager in history to not lose any of his first six away games against Barcelona.

Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric were the scorers for Madrid while Ansu Fati got Barcelona’s goal.

Madrid took the lead in the 5th minute through Federico Valverde before Ansu Fati equalised for Barcelona on 8th minute.

In the 63rd minute Madrid captain Sergio Ramos restored their lead making it 2-1 after converting from the penalty spot.

And in the 90th minute substitute Luka Modric sealed the three points for Madrid by adding the third goal.

The win took Madrid to top in the league table on 13 minutes and Barca are 10th on seven points.

…